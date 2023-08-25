AP CM, Union Edu min lay foundation stone for Rs 830cr Central Tribal Univ

Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone for an Rs 830 crore Central Tribal University at Chinamedapalli village in Vizianagaram district’s Mentada mandal on Friday.

Being built on a land parcel of 562 acres, the university is expected to be ready in three years’ time.

“In this tribal area, we are constructing permanent buildings for the Central Tribal University, a project of Rs 830 crore. In another three years, this project will be dedicated to the country,” said Reddy, addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone at Maradam village in Dattirajeru mandal.

Pradhan termed the foundation-stone-laying ceremony as another step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making tribal welfare a concrete reality.

Reddy thanked Modi for sanctioning the project, which was endowed to the state as part of the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The chief minister said the varsity would further education among the tribal communities and prepare them to compete in the world.

According to Reddy, though tribals are lagging behind in various parameters when compared to the mainstream society, he said that the YSRCP regime took care of them in the past four years.

To benefit the tribal region, Reddy observed that three medical colleges are being built at Narsipatnam, Paderu and Parvatipuram, including a tribal engineering college at Kurupam.

The CM asserted that, unlike at any other time, revolutionary steps have been taken for the development of tribals in the past four years.