AP CM YS Jagan meets Gadkari; discusses key road projects

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday and discussed key road projects including the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor project.

On the second day of his visit to the national capital, Reddy demanded the Centre extend support for the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor project for providing better connectivity and boosting tourism, an official statement said.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister informed that the construction works of western bypass in Vijayawada are on brisk pace and urged the Centre to take measures to link this road to CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) grid Road.

He also sought the central government’s help to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a Multi-Model Logistic Park to be set up as part of Vijayawada western bypass and informed that the state government has already identified the land and is ready to give it for this project.

Reddy also sought the Centre to sanction an additional 17 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) for the state. Currently, the Central Transportation Department has sanctioned 20 ROBs.

Besides this, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to take steps for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways connecting various tourist destinations, industrial areas, and special economic zones in the state and appealed for the construction of these roads connecting the centers of the newly formed districts.

Reddy told Gadkari that the state tourism department has sent proposals for the construction of 14 ropeways across the state. Of which, two were approved and requested for speedy approval of the remaining proposals.

The AP Chief Minister was here for a two-day visit. On Tuesday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers.