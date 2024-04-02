AP Congress chief Sharmila to contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd April 2024 3:09 pm IST
AP Congress chief Sharmila to contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat
AP Congress chief YS Sharmila.

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections.

Her name appeared in the party’s 11th list approved by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The other names in the state that appeared in this list include MM Pallam Raju-Kakinada, Gidugu Rudra Raju from Rajahmundry, JD Seelam-Bapatla (SC), PG Rampullaiah Yadav-Kurnool.

MS Education Academy

Simultaneous polls in the state are going to be held in the fourth phase on May 13, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd April 2024 3:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button