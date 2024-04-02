AP Congress chief Sharmila to contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections.

Her name appeared in the party’s 11th list approved by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The other names in the state that appeared in this list include MM Pallam Raju-Kakinada, Gidugu Rudra Raju from Rajahmundry, JD Seelam-Bapatla (SC), PG Rampullaiah Yadav-Kurnool.

Simultaneous polls in the state are going to be held in the fourth phase on May 13, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule.

