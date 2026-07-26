AP couple booked for duping job seekers of Rs 14 L in Hyderabad

In the complaint, the aspirants stated that Soujanya and Srinivas had promised them jobs abroad and accused them of running a fraudulent recruitment service in Begumpet.

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Hyderabad: A couple from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, were booked for allegedly duping job aspirants in Hyderabad of Rs 14 lakh. A group of job seekers filed a complaint with the Central Crime Station regarding the issue.

In their complaint, the aspirants stated that Soujanya and Srinivas had promised them jobs abroad and accused them of running a fraudulent recruitment service in Begumpet.

According to the complaint, the couple operated a consultancy named Flying Border Consultancy and allegedly targeted job aspirants by offering jobs abroad.

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Victims also stated that they paid amounts ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 14 lakh each. However, they neither received the promised jobs nor refunds.

The complainants further alleged that nearly 2,000 people across Telangana may have fallen victim to the alleged fraud.

They also claimed that the couple was arrested in Vijayawada last week in a similar cheating case but was later released on bail and allegedly continued targeting job seekers.

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The CCS police registered a case of cheating under section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

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