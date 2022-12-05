AP: Decomposed parts of woman’s body found in drum in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: As police across the country find an increasing number of cases of body parts being dumped after murders, Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam has been added to the list, where a house owner discovered a woman’s body chopped into pieces and stuffed in a drum.

According to the police investigating the case, the owner had rented out the house located in Maduravada to a couple.

However, in June 2021, the tenant vacated the house suddenly citing his wife’s pregnancy and did not pay the remaining dues.

“It is said that he had come to the house through the back door once after but yet hadn’t paid the owner. After waiting for over one year, the owner today forcefully entered the house to clear the tenant’s belongings when body parts of a woman were recovered from a drum,” Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Ch. Srikanth said.

Depending on the condition of the body parts, police suspect the murder took place a year ago. “We suspect the body belongs to the tenant’s wife,” the commissioner added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.