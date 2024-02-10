AP: Devotee finds ‘bone’ in prasadam, Srisailam temple orders probe

Following a complaint of a Hyderabad-based devotee about finding bones in his ‘prasadam,’ the Srisailam temple authorities have ordered an investigation into the matter.

As per reports, the devotee, identified as Harish Reddy, was consuming “Pulihora prasadam” after darshan at the renowned Srisailam temple in Nandyal district. However, he was completely distraught upon finding out there were two pieces of bone in it.

He then immediately approached the temple’s EO’s office and registered a written complaint along with the proof.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities conjectured that it might be a cinnamon stick that was discovered in the ‘prasadam’ and not a bone, as claimed by the devotee. However, the authorities have still ordered a probe into the shocking incident.