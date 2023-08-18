AP Dhillon faces backlash for Indian flag-themed shoes: Details here

Mumbai: After sharing promotional images for his latest song, “With You,” featuring Banita Sandhu, Punjabi-Canadian sensation AP Dhillon has sparked a storm of controversy. The singer’s footwear, which resembled the tricolour of the Indian flag, sparked a social media debate. Dhillon was accused of disrespecting the national anthem by critics, prompting him to remove the contentious post.

In a video promoting “With You,” AP Dhillon’s multicoloured shoes took centre stage, overshadowing the song’s announcement. Outraged customers claimed the shoes bore an unintentional resemblance to the Indian flag, sparking accusations of disrespect and insensitivity, especially so close to Independence Day.

Dhillon’s Reaction and the India Connection

The singer, who is currently in India for his upcoming documentary “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind,” expressed gratitude for his musical journey. Reflecting on his journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, he expressed his surprise at being able to share his story on such a large platform.

Rumours about Dhillon’s relationship with Bollywood actress Banita Sandhu, who made her debut in “October” alongside Varun Dhawan in 2018, persist amid the controversy.

In an age when social media can magnify even the most insignificant incidents, AP Dhillon‘s unintentional controversy serves as a reminder of the fine line between artistic expression and cultural sensitivity.