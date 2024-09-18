AP: Doctors remove brain tumour as patient watches Jr NTR’s movie

Hyderabad: A team of doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada successfully removed a tumor from a 55-year-old patient’s brain while he watched a movie during the procedure on Tuesday, September 17.

The complex surgery, conducted while the patient was awake, highlights advanced medical capabilities and patient-centric care.

During the surgery, the patient watched her favorite Telugu movie, Adhurs, starring Jr NTR and comedian Brahmanandam. This marks the first-ever awake brain surgery performed without damaging critical nerves, showcasing a significant advancement in neurosurgical techniques.

The patient, A Anantalakshmi from A Kothapalli, Tondangi Mandal, had been suffering from a brain tumor, leading to symptoms such as constant headaches, numbness in her right arm and leg, and weakness. After being referred to several hospitals, she chose the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada for the surgery.

On September 11, she was admitted at GGH following headaches, fainting and numbness. A tumour of 3.3 x 2.7 cm was discovered on the left side of her brain.

Throughout the Awake Brain Surgery, she was kept awake and engaged by watching her favorite movie. Doctors continuously interacted with her to ensure all critical nerves of her brain were fully functional.

Head of the anesthesiology department Dr A Vishnuvardhan explained that during the Awake Brain Surgery, patients are kept awake to prevent damage to important nerves.

“Patients are kept awake during the procedure so they can respond to questions and ensure no nerves are damaged,” he said, adding, “A patient’s responses during the procedure helps us to understand we are treating the correct area thus lowering the risk of damage to functional regions.”



The three-hour surgery was completed successfully, and the patient was able to get up and eat breakfast shortly afterward. According to reports, she is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in five days.

What is Active Brain Surgery?

This technique is employed when a tumor or epileptic focus is near critical brain areas. In cases where regions controlling functions like vision, motor skills, or speech are involved, keeping the patient awake and responsive during surgery enables the surgeon to accurately identify and protect these essential areas, ensuring a safer outcome.









