AP: DRI seizes cannabis worth Rs 2 crore near Vijayawada

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th November 2023 11:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC employee nabbed for fake fingerprint attendance
Representational image

Vijayawada: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said it has seized over 700 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2 crore concealed inside a flatbed truck on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Acting on a specific intelligence tip-off, DRI officials mounted surveillance and intercepted the truck on Tuesday.

Also Read
Telangana HC notice to Jagan in illegal assets case on ex-MP’s PIL

“Search revealed the presence of a secret cavity at the base of the trailer bed (truck). Packets of ganja were found to be cleverly concealed in this secret cavity to evade detection. A total of 731 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 2.19 crore was recovered,” a DRI press release said.

MS Education Academy

DRI officials seized the narcotic substance and the vehicle, and arrested the driver who has been remanded into judicial custody under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th November 2023 11:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button