AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan seeks report on SAC funds

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan questioned the higher officials to explain how Swachha Andhra Corporation (SAC) which had a corpus fund of Rs 2,092.65 crore in 2020-21, was left with only Rs 7.04 crore presently.
He directed the officials to come up with a comprehensive report on how the funds were spent between 2019 and 2024 and to call out those responsible for the misappropriation/diversion of SAC funds.
SAC was established on May 1, 2015, to achieve the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).
Pawan Kalyan held a review meeting with higher-ups and engineers on SAC. The officials made a PowerPoint presentation before him to explain the activities of SAC.
The officials explained that the corporation had spent Rs 728.35 crore during 2020-21, while it had spent Rs 508 crore during the 2021-22 financial year.
Reviewing the funds spent, Pawan Kalyan wondered how the balance of funds at the end of the year 2021-22 which was Rs 1,066.36 crore, was reduced to Rs 3 crore by the beginning of the financial year 2022-23.
Though the Corporation could accumulate Rs 239 crore in 2023-24, after spending Rs 209 crore, presently the balance stands at Rs 7.04 crore.