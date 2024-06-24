Telugu film industry producers call on AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: A delegation of Telugu film producers called on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan here on Monday to discuss the issues plaguing the industry.

Film producer A Aravind noted that Kalyan, who is also an actor, promised to look into the issues raised by them.

“Kalyan assured that he will talk to CM Chandrababu Naidu… we will meet again,” said Aravind in a press release shared by the state government.

The producers’ delegation also congratulated Kalyan over the landslide victory of the TDP-led alliance in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The filmmakers who flew in from Hyderabad, included Ashwini Dutt, AM Ratnam, D Suresh, Dil Raju and others.