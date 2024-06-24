Revenge is part of political power shift in AP; should it continue?

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh politics is quite different from other parts of the country.

There are promises, vows, and revenge galore pre and post elections and some of them are sincerely implemented in true filmy style.

Demolition of the under-construction YSRCP party office at Tadepalli in Guntur district by CRDA and MTMC authorities on the charge of illegal occupation of irrigation lands has created a stir in the political circles since the former denied any wrongdoing and approached the High Court for a stay.

But before HC stayed, the under-construction building was razed to the ground and the government/TDP defended its action saying the building was being constructed on irrigation department land without permission. The complaint was lodged by TDP.

Ex-CM and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu of “taking vendetta politics to the next level” and acting like a “dictator.”

This is the second attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy after TDP accused him of wasting Rs 500 crore on a hilltop palace in Vizag and also labelled him a “furniture thief.”

The public memory is short-lived. Naidu and his team faced a similar onslaught during the YSRCP rule. Naidu was jailed in a skill development case. It was one of the most abusive political tenures where YSRCP leaders taunted Naidu and his team daily.

Naidu fulfills his vow

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, visibly upset over the denial of making a statement in the assembly during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, vowed that he would return to the House only after becoming the Chief Minister or else “I am not interested in this politics. This is not a respectable House. I request people to understand the insult meted out to me and bless me.”

Rest is history. Naidu romped home victorious promising all things to all people, Amaravati as State capital etc. etc., and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was dumped by people, who were given state largesse in different forms, especially to the poor.

Another TD MLA in the Assembly then said this was the beginning of “your end” and “we would return to power.”

Big win followed by rout

Naidu made a big comeback under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance comprising Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and BJP.

In the 175 MLA Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the NDA led by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party led by actor Pawan Kalyan and BJP headed by D Purandeshwari won 164 seats including Telugu Desam 135, Jana Sena Party 21 and BJP 8. YSRCP won just 11 seats.

Almost all the loudmouths in YSRCP were defeated in the polls which has shocked Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy no end.

As promised, Naidu announced Amaravathi as the State capital and began work while promising to reconstruct AP and put it on the path of massive development in all sectors.

Anitha’s vow fulfilled

Like Chandrababu Naidu, AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, one of the youngest MLAs, who won from Payakaraopet SC reserved constituency in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district and present Anakapalle district, carries an interesting episode.

Soon after becoming the State’s first Home Minister in the new Government, she was given a guard of honour and accorded a ceremonial reception when she took charge as per the norms.

But it was a sweet revenge for Anitha. She was denied an audience by DCP and other top police officials during the YSRCP rule. Upset, she vowed she would be welcomed with protocol one day by the same policemen. She was right.

Anitha, a postgraduate from S Rayavaram in Anakapalli district, worked as a teacher and began her political journey in 2014. A popular teacher activist, she got a TD ticket in 2014 and won from the Payakaraopeta SC seat. Lost in the 2019 assembly polls, the TD Mahila chief, won this time.

Soon after becoming the State’s first Home Minister under NDA rule, Anitha told the media that she felt “proud and responsible” after becoming the Home Minister. “I have said I will return with protocol and I did it,” she remarked.

“I used to visit the DCP office several times to give public representations. They used to stop me at the gate. I requested the policemen to take me to DCP or at least Additional DCP or any IPS office to give a public representation on atrocities on women and others, but they shunted me out. They asked me to give the representation to a Head constable or a constable. I tore the public representation and left the place with a heavy heart,” she narrated.

She added, “I told the policemen before leaving that she would be welcomed with protocol honors at the same place by the same people after her TD party comes to power. It happened as predicted. It is the greatness of my Chandrababu Naidu.”

AP politics is providing new lessons in political history books.