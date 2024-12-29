AP: Ex CJI NV Ramana calls for revoking mandatory English medium in govt schools

Hyderabad: Justice NV Ramana has called for the immediate revocation of GO No. 85, which mandated the introduction of English medium instruction in government schools from the first grade, asserting that this policy undermines the preservation of the Telugu language.

Speaking at the World Telugu Writers’ Conference in Vijayawada on Saturday, December 28, he criticized the previous government’s decision as detrimental to cultural identity and educational integrity.

He emphasized the need for the Andhra Pradesh government to establish the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University without delay, highlighting that such institutions are crucial for promoting and protecting the Telugu language.

Criticising the previous YSRCP-led AP government, Justice Ramana remarked that GO No. 85 harmed Telugu, and he urged the NDA led by TDP to return to previous educational policies that “respected linguistic heritage.”

Justice Ramana also addressed “misconceptions” surrounding English as a necessity for employment opportunities, stating that this belief is “misguided.”

He remarked that language is deeply intertwined with culture and identity, and expressing oneself in one’s mother tongue should not be viewed as shameful.

He warned that without a strong commitment to their language, people risk becoming disconnected from their history and identity.