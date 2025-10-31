AP excise department studies liquor policy in Telangana

Hyderabad: A team of excise officials from the Andhra Pradesh (AP) excise department arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 30 to study Telangana’s liquor policy.

AP Excise Department Guntur Deputy Commissioner Dr K Srinivas and Palanadu district prohibition and excise officer (DPEO) Manikanthalu inquired about liquor sales in Telangana and digital sales.

They inquired about how digital payments are made at retail liquor shops, which software is used, and how payments are made digitally.

Additional commissioner of the Telangana prohibition and excise department, Syed Yasin Qureshi, provided the required information to the officials from AP.

The Andhra Pradesh government is formulating a liquor policy, in this context, several teams from the AP excise department are touring various states, including Telangana, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.