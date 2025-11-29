AP extends govt guarantee, letter of comfort for Rs 7,500 cr Amaravati loan

The government guarantee shall come into force only in the event of failure to pay the obligations to the lending institution by APCRDA, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th November 2025 2:30 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has extended a government guarantee and a letter of comfort to the Capital Region Development Authority for availing a Rs 7,500 crore loan to develop the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, said an official.

S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said the guarantee and the letter of comfort for the loan from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) came with conditions such as the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting the debt servicing obligations from its own resources and others.

“The government after careful examination of the proposal, hereby agree for providing Government Guarantee and Letter of Comfort for NaBFID loan amount of Rs 7,500 crore,” said Kumar in a government order (GO) on Friday.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Spanning the entire tenure of the loan period, he said the guarantee extends to the principal and interest part as well.

The government guarantee shall come into force only in the event of failure to pay the obligations to the lending institution by APCRDA, he said.

Further, he highlighted that the capital region authority should pay two per cent guarantee commission on the guaranteed amount, among other conditions.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th November 2025 2:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button