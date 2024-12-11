AP fisherman dies by suicide after loan agents circulate wife’s morphed image

Incidentally, the fisherman's wife started getting calls over the due amount and was warned that their morphed photograph would be circulated among all their contacts.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th December 2024 11:36 pm IST
Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: A 21-year-old fisherman died by suicide after loan recovery agents allegedly circulated a morphed picture of his wife failing to repay a loan, said a police official on Wednesday.

S Narendra, who married recently, ended his life on December 7 after learning that the unidentified loan recovery agents circulated the morphed picture of his wife.

“It is not clear as to how much money Narendra borrowed from the loan app, but it is believed that he reportedly owed a due of Rs 2,000 more,” the official told PTI.

Incidentally, the fisherman’s wife started getting calls over the due amount and was warned that their morphed photograph would be circulated among all their contacts.

Subsequently, the couple repaid the money, but by then the morphed image was circulated, prompting Naendra to hang himself to death, police said.

Police are yet to arrest people behind the circulation of the morphed image and have registered a case under relevant sections dealing with abetment to commit suicide, identity theft and others.

