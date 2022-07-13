AP: Flood surge in Godavari rises to 15L cusecs, alert continues

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 13th July 2022 11:32 am IST
River Godavari in Andhra Pradesh
IANS

Amaravati: The flood flow in river Godavari reached 15 lakh cusecs on Wednesday morning even as the second warning signal continued.

However, the flood is apparently decreasing, according to State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar.

“By evening the intensity could lessen but still people in vulnerable areas should remain cautious,” Ambedkar said in a release.

MS Education Academy

Close to 10,000 people from tens of habitations in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, and Eluru districts are continuing in relief camps opened by the government.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been positioned in vulnerable habitations to tackle any emergency.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button