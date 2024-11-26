AP: Former CID ASP Vijay Pal arrested in alleged custodial torture of former MP

Amaravathi: Guntur police arrested former ASP of CID R Vijay Pal in connection with the alleged custodial torture of former YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Tuesday, November 26.

Vijay Pal had approached AP High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in the case, which was rejected. He appealed to the Supreme Court on October 1, after which the top court gave interim orders directing the police not to take any coercive action against him.

However, on Monday, November 25, during the hearing, the Supreme Court dismissed Vijay Pal’s bail petition. On Tuesday, November 26, he appeared before the SP of Prakasam district in Ongole, where he was questioned in detail, after which he was arrested.

Raju, who is now a TDP MLA from Undi assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, had lodged a complaint on July 11, 2024 in Guntur Nagarapalem police station, alleging that he was administered third degree torture in 2021, and that the police had attempted to murder him while in CID custody during the night.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad and taken to CID regional office in Guntur, after he had made some objectionable comments on the then chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On July 11, 2024, Raju had filed a complaint against the former chief minister, Vijay Pal, the then CID chief PV Suneel Kumar, the then intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, Government General hospital superintendent Prabhavathi and others at Guntur Nagarapalem Police station.