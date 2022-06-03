AP: Gas leak in apparel factory leaves nearly 200 women sick

Hyderabad: Nearly 200 employees of the Brandix apparel plant in Visakhapatnam were left unconscious after gas leaked from the neighbouring laboratory.

The gas leak occurred at Porus Laboratories affecting staff of an adjacent firm in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram area.

“There was a small leak in the scrubber region of Porus company, which led to ammonia gas leakage in the adjacent company, Brandix Apparel India. The staff present inside the Seeds Apparel India’s hall complained of vomiting sensation and hence were shifted to the nearby hospitals,” SP Gowtami Sali told IANS.

Workers immediately reported severe discomfort with symptoms of vomiting and dizziness.

Locals suspect that the leak was of Ammonia gas, which is usually stored in liquid or gaseous form under high pressure for industrial use.

Following their complaints, victims were immediately rushed to a hospital. The authorities screened all 1,800 employees.

Also Read AP: police arrests 16 for double murder in Srikakulam

Four women are being treated at a health center in Brandix SEZ. “At present all workers’ health is stable, and no casualties reported. We’re carrying out the investigation,” SP Gowthami Sali told ANI.

Brandix, which is located next to Porus, is spread over 1,000 acres land. Brandix campus has another company called Seeds Apparel India. There were 1,800 people working in the company.

The authorities were screening all 1,800 employees.

After the incident, Brandix suspended the work and sent all employees home. The chief minister, who is in Delhi, enquired about the incident and directed officials to provide best treatment to the affected.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)