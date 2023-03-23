AP: Gold worth Rs 7.48 crore seized by Vijayawada Customs

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2023 9:40 am IST
Andhra Pradesh: Gold worth Rs 7.48 crore seized by Vijayawada Customs
Representational Image

Vijayawada: The Customs Commissionerate in Vijayawada seized 12.97 kilogram of gold worth Rs 7.48 crore and nabbed four individuals during a special operation, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the gold was being smuggled to Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read
Outcome of Legislative Council polls an indication of change: Chandrababu Naidu

The operation involved interception at multiple locations across the state where the customs officials got hold of carriers of smuggled gold who were travelling in different modes of public transport.

Four individuals carrying the precious yellow metal were arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962 and further investigations are on.

According to a release, the customs officers seized 12.97 kg gold, estimated to be worth Rs 7.48 crore.
“The gold seized predominantly included gold whose foreign markings were deliberately defaced to try and camouflage the smuggled nature of the gold,” it added.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2023 9:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button