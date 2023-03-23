AP: Gold worth Rs 7.48 crore seized by Vijayawada Customs

Vijayawada: The Customs Commissionerate in Vijayawada seized 12.97 kilogram of gold worth Rs 7.48 crore and nabbed four individuals during a special operation, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the gold was being smuggled to Andhra Pradesh.

The operation involved interception at multiple locations across the state where the customs officials got hold of carriers of smuggled gold who were travelling in different modes of public transport.

Four individuals carrying the precious yellow metal were arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962 and further investigations are on.

According to a release, the customs officers seized 12.97 kg gold, estimated to be worth Rs 7.48 crore.

“The gold seized predominantly included gold whose foreign markings were deliberately defaced to try and camouflage the smuggled nature of the gold,” it added.