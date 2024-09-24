AP government appoints Chairpersons of 20 Corporations

Amaravati: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday appointed Chairpersons of various government-run corporations.

The Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government, which completed 100 days last week, made appointments to 99 nominated posts including 20 corporations.

The TDP, headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has got a lion’s share of 16 corporations. The Jana Sena Party, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has secured three posts of corporation Chairpersons while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted one post of Chairman.

The TDP and allies gave priority to those who were denied tickets in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and also those who sacrificed tickets for the tripartite alliance.

The government has appointed former MP Konakalla Narayana of TDP as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). P. S. Muniratnam will be the Vice-Chairman.

Mantena Rama Raju, the former MLA who was denied a ticket by the TDP from the Undi Assembly constituency to field rebel YSR Congress Party MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, has been appointed as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Jana Sena leaders were appointed Chairpersons of the Andhra Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (APMSMEDC), the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, and the Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO).

BJP leader Dinakar Lanka will be Chairman of the 20 Point Formula implementation committee. Former minister and TDP Vice-President Peethala Sujatha has been appointed Chairperson of the AP State Consumer Protection Council.

TDP leader Abdul Azeez has been appointed as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board. Animini Ravi Naidu is the Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and B. Tattya Babu will head the AP Housing Board. The government has appointed B. Srinivasulu as Chairman of the AP Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation, Damacherla Sathya as Chairman of the AP Maritime Board, Deepak Reddy as Chairman of the Society for Employment Generation & Enterprise Development in AP (SEEDAP), K. Bangarraju as Chairman of AP Markfed, M. Subba Reddy to chair the AP State Seeds Development Corporations Ltd and N. Abaddayya as Chairman of the AP Padmasali Welfare and Development Corporation.

Nukasani Balaji will be Chairman of the AP Tourism Development Corporation while P. Govinda Satyanarayana will head the AP Urban Finance & Infrastructure Development Corporation.