AP govt aims to create 5 L women entrepreneurs: Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that women entrepreneurs will play a key role in strengthening economic empowerment in the state.

Addressing International Women’s Day celebrations at Amaravati Parade Grounds here, the chief minister greeted women across the country and described them as the embodiment of hard work, love and sacrifice.

The TDP supremo said that societies prosper when women are respected and empowered, affirming that he will continue making every effort, both as the chief minister and personally, to support women’s upliftment.

Naidu observed that a woman is expected to assume the position of Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the near future.

He noted that International Women’s Day began in 1911 and is celebrated every year on March 8, adding that this year’s theme focuses on rights, justice and action.

Highlighting leadership roles, the TDP supremo said India has a tribal woman as President and a woman serving as finance minister, reflecting growing recognition of women’s capabilities.

He observed that women are natural financial managers who efficiently manage income in households, likening their role to that of finance ministers handling budgets responsibly.

He also encouraged women to prepare for future opportunities in politics, noting that 33 per cent reservation in legislatures will create greater representation for women.

Naidu said the government had set a target of creating one lakh women entrepreneurs and has already surpassed it with over 1.1 lakh women establishing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Women entrepreneurs will play a key role in strengthening economic empowerment in the state, he added.

He noted that nearly 34,000 enterprises were set up by women in urban areas, reflecting growing participation of women in entrepreneurship across Andhra Pradesh.

On SHGs

Naidu said Self Help Groups (SHGs) formed under the Velugu programme brought lakhs of women into economic activity and helped lift many families across Andhra Pradesh out of poverty.

“Like the women in my family, it is my aspiration that every girl in every household should become an entrepreneur,” the TDP supremo said.

On DWACRA

The chief minister highlighted the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWACRA) network, noting that over 84 lakh members are in nearly 8.3 lakh SHGs across the state.

Naidu said DWACRA has shown strong repayment discipline, enabling it to get financial support through institutional credit.

The CM said the government launched the ‘Swayam Brand’ (self-made brand) initiative to promote products made by women SHGs and expand their market reach, adding that measures will be taken to develop it into a prestigious brand.

The chief minister said the government aims to create five lakh women entrepreneurs in the coming year, building on the success achieved so far.

Naidu said strict action will be taken against those who harass women.

Naidu targets YSRCP

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 encouraged ganja and “blade gangs”, asserting anyone troubling girls would face severe consequences.