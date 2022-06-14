AP govt misleading Centre on finances: Yanamala

Hyderabad: TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday accused the YSRCP government of misleading both the Centre and the people of Andhra Pradesh on the factual position of the state finances.

Ramakrishnudu said that the state was now stuck in a severe financial crisis because of the illegalities and reckless policies of the government in the past three years.

In a statement at Amaravati, the TDP leader said that the Jagan government resorted to constitutional violations in bringing massive loans at very high rates of interest. “They were making multiple mistakes in order to correct one single mistake. Nobody was coming forward to give loans and make investments in Andhra Pradesh,” he remarked.

Ramakrishnudu slammed the government for taking loans beyond its eligibility. “At the same time, it was diverting the Central funds at the cost of the benefit of the State. The Reserve Bank of India put sanctions on the ways and means of advances due to a lack of financial discipline on the part of the state government,” he said.

Also Read Andhra to link state public health care scheme payouts to DBT to patients

The TDP leader demanded the YSRCP government explain how much it was spending on the Centrally sponsored programmes like NREGS, Agricultural Mechanisation Sub Mission, Oil Palm Mission, National Food Security Mission, Rojgar Yojana, Sadak Yojana, and Jal Jeevan.

Ramakrishnudu said that the special funds allocated for the SC, and STs development by the Centre were withheld as the AP government did not release its share. “There was no trace of Rs. 6,000 Cr that was allocated for rural development under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions,” he added.

The TDP leader deplored that the state government was not taking enough steps to pass on the benefits of the Central programmes to the people. “The Central funds were being diverted thereby causing a setback to the development and welfare,” he said.

Ramakrishnudu said that the Central stopped funds under the RUSA programme last year as the state did not properly spend those funds on facilities in schools in previous years. “The railway works were stopped due to stoppage of railway funds after the state government did not release its share,” he added.

The TDP leader further said that the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Narsapur-Kotipalli railway projects were delayed due to the non-payment of funds by the Jagan regime.