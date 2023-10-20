AP govt rejects 1% of annual budgetary allocation on development of Tirupati

TTD governs the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala among others.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday rejected the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board’s resolution to set apart one per cent of its Rs 3,600 crore annual budget on the development of Tirupati each year.

R Karikal Valaven, special chief secretary, Endowments, issued an order to this effect, noting that the state government did not agree with this proposal.

“The attention of the executive officer, TTD, Tirupati is invited that the proposal to create a fund by allocating one per cent of TTD’s annual budget for development of Tirupati is not agreed by the government,” Valaven said in the order.

On October 9, the TTD board chaired by B. Karunakara Reddy resolved to spend 1 per cent of the temple body’s annual budget or Rs 36 crore every year for the development of Tirupati town.

