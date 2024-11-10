AP govt to table budget on Monday, with four months left in FY

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is expected to present the state budget on Monday, during the assembly session starting tomorrow, according to official sources.

The budget is expected to be presented with just over four months remaining in the FY 2024-25.

The TDP-led NDA government had previously promulgated an ordinance approving a Vote-on-Account budget of Rs 1.3 lakh crore for the period from August to November.

Earlier, the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government had presented a Vote-on-Account budget in February covering April to July, ahead of the state polls.

As a result, two Vote-on-Account budgets have accounted for the majority of this financial year—eight months in total.

According to the August 1 ordinance by the TDP-led government, the state opted for another Vote-on-Account budget for four months (August to November) due to the new NDA government taking office. The other constituents of the coalition government are Janasena and the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Finance Department, in coordination with other departments, has been finalising liabilities and resources with input from revenue-generating sectors, necessitating additional time for the regular budget presentation.