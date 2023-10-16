AP HC posts Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in IRR case to Oct 18

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday posted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road Scam case to October 18.

The Amaravati Inner Ring Road case pertains to alleged manipulation of the master plan of the capital city of Amaravati, the alignment of the inner ring road and the alleged use of the seed capital to offer undue enrichment to several companies during Naidu’s regime.

Also Read

The Andhra Pradesh Police CID filed its counter to Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition on Monday.

In the same case, three more persons, R Sambasiva Rao, P Pramila and P Rama Devi, who are connected to former minister P Narayana also filed anticipatory bail petitions.

The CID issued notices under Section 41 A CrPC to two of them and is in the process of serving it to the remaining person also. Following these developments, the high court closed their petitions.

Further, the CID petitioned the high court to reopen the Amaravati Land Scam case in which the former chief minister and Narayana are accused.

The probe agency petitioned the court to reopen the case saying it has stumbled upon more evidence, which it wants to place before the court.

As the opposing lawyers wanted to file objections in the Amaravati Land Scam case, the high court posted it to November 1.