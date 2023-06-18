AP immolation case: Rs 10 lakhs ex-gratia offered for victim’s kin

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 10 lakhs ex-gratia aid to the family members of the 15-year-old student who was burnt alive by his sister’s stalker.

Police have arrested key accused Venkateswar Reddy. His accomplices Gopi Reddy and Veera Reddy have also been apprehended. Another accuse is still on the run.

The incident occurred on Friday when the deceased Amarnath was going to tuition on his bicycle. He was stopped by some youth near Redlapalem who poured petrol and set him on fire.

Hearing the cries of the boy, locals rushed to douse the fire and shifted him to Government General Hospital, Guntur. However, Amarnath succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, Amarnath had pulled up Venkateshwar Reddy for harassing his sister.

In his dying declaration, the boy told police that Venkateshwar Reddy and a few others torched him.

According to a report by The Hindu, Telugu Desam Party legislator Anagani Satyaprasad has announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia on behalf of the party to the boy’s family. The NTR Trust would take care of the education of Amarnath’s sister, the report added.