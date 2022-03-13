AP: JAC changes slogan from Save Amaravati to Build Amaravati

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Amaravati has decided to change its slogan from ‘Save Amaravati’ to ‘Build Amaravati’.

This decision comes soon after the Andhra Pradesh high court directed the YSRCP led state government to develop Amaravati into a capital city.

JAC convenor Puvvada Sudhakar Reddy demanded that the government honour the HC verdict and start the developmental work henceforth. “Not only the farmers, who gave up their land for the capital, but also the people of the region stood for Amaravati. The High Court verdict was in favour of the farmers and the people. The government should honour it,” he said.

Why have the JAC been protesting for Amaravati?

Ever since the three Capital Bills which were introduced in June 2020, farmers of Amaravati have been staging various protests opposing the bill. The protests have entered 800 days with various petitions filed against the bill in the Andhra Pradesh high court.

The three capital bills state that Andhra Pradesh will have three capitals – the executive capital at Vishakapatnam, the judicial capital at Kurnool and the legislative capital in Amaravati. Although the bill was withdrawn in 2022, the government wants to introduce a new bill with few changes to the original one.

Amaravati JAC co-convenor Gadde Tirupati Rao stated that JAC would form committees in all the districts of the state, starting with north coastal Andhra in March to mobilise public support to their agitation.