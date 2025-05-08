AP: Jagan accuses TDP of ‘diversion politics’, vows to return to power

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of indulging in “diversion politics” to cover up their failures and unfulfilled promises.

Addressing an internal party meeting, Reddy praised loyalists who resisted pressure from the ruling TDP to switch parties and assured justice under a future YSRCP government, which he called “Jagan 2.0”.

“Whenever there is public outcry against the government, N Chandrababu Naidu raises new issues like the Tirupati laddu or other cases to divert attention,” Reddy said in a press release.

The former CM charged Naidu with abuse of power in the recent local bodies election by manipulating results despite lacking numerical strength, calling it a “mockery of democracy”.

He chief criticized the ruling TDP for allegedly discontinuing welfare schemes, diluting fee reimbursement programmes, stalling Aarogyasri health scheme, and failing to support farmers with Minimum Support Price (MSP) along with insurance, and promised input subsidies.

During the previous YSRCP regime, Reddy claimed that farmers received Rs 13,500 input subsidy, but Naidu promised Rs 26,000 and “cheated” them.

He called the current government’s policies “anti-farmer and anti-people”.