AP: Jagan focussing on three capitals issue only to cover up his failures, says TDP

Amaravathi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Kalva Srinivasulu criticised Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday and observed that there is no development in the Rayalaseema region in the past three-and-half years.

“Rayalaseema has been suffering the worst-ever crisis in the past three-and-half years and the region has never experienced such damage ever since the state has been formed,” he said.

The TDP member said that there is zero progress in Rayalaseema after YS Jagan has become the chief minister of the state while addressing the media at the party headquarters.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy’s discrimination and hatred towards the region is clearly visible in his attitude towards Rayalaseema,” Srinivasulu added,

The TDP leader further said that during the TDP regime, N Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the state strived hard for the progress of Rayalaseema, and the globally-renowned Kia industry had set up its unit in Anantapur district back in the day.

“Companies like Hero Motors and Celkon too had established their units in the Chittoor district while renowned educational institutions like IIIT and Central University too were established in Rayalaseema when Chandrababu was the chief minister of the state,” he maintained.

“Except for using the backwardness of Rayalaseema for political gains, did Jagan get even a single industry to the region?”, he further asked.

He stated that several projects were built during the TDP regime while all the irrigation project works came to a standstill after YS Jagan came to power.

The TDP politburo member alleged that Jagan is instigating regional and caste differences among the people of the state in the name of three capitals and said that no one from Visakhapatnam wants the city to be made the administrative capital.

“If the port city of Vizag is made as the administrative capital, it will be very far from Rayalaseema,” he noted and asked whether the YSRCP leaders are daring enough to seek public opinion on three capitals issue.