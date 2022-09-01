AP: Jagan Mohan holds meeting on revenue-generating departments

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review meeting on revenue-generating departments on Thursday.

The chief minister instructed the officials to make sure that students and young people were not allowed to use ganja or other similar narcotics. All colleges and universities should show SEB numbers, and drug misuse should not be reported.

He stated that those who engage in the production of illegal alcohol and ganja cultivation should be encouraged to pursue self-employment and be offered alternative sources of employment.

Also Read Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh man booked for travelling to Yemen

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there have been 278.5 lakh cases of alcohol consumption in 2021–2022 as opposed to 384.31 lakh cases in 2018–19. Beer sales decreased from 277,10 lakh cases during the same time period to 82.6 lakh cases. Due to a sharp increase in pricing, income increased within the same period from Rs 20,128 crores to Rs 25,023 crores.

According to the officials, there were 20,127 cases registered, 16,027 arrests, and 1407 automobiles seized in situations involving illegal alcohol.

“Individuals moved their crops to 2500 acres, while preparations are being made for horticulture on another 1600 acres,” the official said.

The chief minister said that ACB toll-free number 14400 should be displayed in all government offices. These boards should be on display from Village Secretariat to Collector’s Office, from the police station to SP Office and at PDS shops as well.

In order to prevent revenue loss, he said, the Collectors should make sure that mining operations are carried out after obtaining the required licenses and amicably resolve any issues.