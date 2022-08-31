Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh man booked for travelling to Yemen

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district was on Tuesday booked for travelling to Yemen.

The man identified as Rajeshwar Kumar Dutt Kurmoju was booked by security officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) after a preliminary check of his documents. Yemeni visa was found on his passport following which he was booked.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mother and her lover held for murdering toddler

The man travelled to Yemen via Dubai in 2020, working at a cement factory in the war-ravaged country for two years. Following a complaint, the RGIA police booked the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 188 (for disobeying orders of a public servant) and section 12 of the Indian Passport Act.

It is to be noted that the Government of India, banned travel to Yemen after Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a Kerala priest was abducted in Aden in 2016.