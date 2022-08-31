Hyderabad: Mother and her lover held for murdering toddler

Hyderabad: In an incident dating back to July, a 3-year-old boy died after allegedly being tortured and sodomised by his mother’s lover.

The couple who were recently arrested, resorted to torture as the kid had apparently become a “problem”. The incident came to light when the father approached the Musheerabad police station to file a complaint regarding the unnatural death of his son.

The complainant alleged that his wife visited Hi-tech city in search of a job when a relative informed them that the boy had fallen from a chair, sustaining a head injury. The couple rushed the boy to Gandhi Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Without suspecting foul play, the father urged the police to initiate the investigation. However, the police suspected the involvement of the relative and detained him. Upon being interrogated, the accused revealed that they were in a relationship and wanted to kill the todler.

The police further said that the woman was aware of the child’s death and withheld information regarding the issue. The two planned to used the boy’s demise to extort money from the father. The prime accused confessed to beating, biting and sodomising the kid.