AP: Janasena, TDP workers clash over control of temple management committee

Kakinada: Janasena and Telugu Desam Party workers clashed with both trying to have control over the management committee of the Aparna Devi temple in Tadiparthi village at Kakinada district on Sunday. The Janasena, TDP and BJP are allies.

One of the villagers stated that they have supported Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan 150 percent out of 100 and played a part in his victory as part of the alliance commitment.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh elections shake up political families, cause estrangement

“After the announcement of results, the past administrators of the temple handed over the responsibilities to the Janasena cadre. We condemn this and believe it should be stopped, and the keys should be handed over to the village head. A meeting should be held to decide who will be in the administrative wing,” the villager said.

The administration of the temple was earlier handled by the YSRCP government led by Jagan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP.

The alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and JanaSena Party two.In the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, NDA registered a massive victory winning 164 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly with TDP winning 135 seats, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP winning 8 seats.

Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 12th, with a state cabinet-sharing meeting likely to take place on June 10th.