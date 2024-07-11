AP: Jilted lover who hacked minor girl to death found dead

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): A 26-year-old man, wanted in connection with the murder of a minor girl, was found dead in a village in Anakapalli district on Thursday, police said.

Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna said Suresh’s body was found around 7 am in KG Palem village.

“Suresh’s body was found merely 700 metres from the place where he hacked the minor girl to death. We suspect that he had committed suicide by consuming a poison-laced drink,” Krishna told PTI.

The Andhra Pradesh police had launched a manhunt for Suresh after he allegedly murdered the 14-year-old girl on Saturday evening.

According to sources, Suresh was in love with the girl and wanted to marry her. He had even promised to wait until she became a major but her family refused the proposal.

The girl’s family had complained to Suresh in April, following which a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was remanded.

However, he was released on bail and nursed a grudge against the girl for being responsible for his imprisonment and also rejecting his marriage proposal.