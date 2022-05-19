AP: Konaseema district to be renamed after Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government announced that the Konaseema district will be renamed after Dalit leader and the chairman of the drafting committee for the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

The district will now be called Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema.

On Wednesday, the government issued a preliminary notification seeking public suggestions and opinions on the matter. The final notification will be submitted after 30 days.

Dalit organisations have been long asking for naming the district after Ambedkar, even before the bifurcation.

Konaseema district was created for Amalpuram Lok Sabha constituency. It has a predominately Dalit population. The district has three municipalities – Ramachandrapuram, Amalapuram, and Mandapet. It has two revenue divisions – Amalapuram and Ramachandrapuram – and 22 mandals.

Transport minister Pinepi Viswaroop who represents the Amalapuram district thanked the chief minister for the decision. “It is a fitting tribute to the architect of the constitution,” said Viswaroop.