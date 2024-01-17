AP: Lack of ambulance forces kin to move woman body on 2-wheeler

In a disheartening incident, family members of a deceased woman were forced to transport her body on a two-wheeler to their house in Vizianagaram, due to lack of ambulance and other modes of transport.

The incident was reported at Girishikara village of Srungavarapu Kota in Vizianagaram. The woman died during her course of treatment at a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Auto rickshaws, who are usually quick to respond, also refused to transport the body from the hospital to their village, Chittempadu. When left with no other choice, the family members were forced to take the body home on a two-wheeler.

Tribals living in Chittempadu village say that despite repeated requests to the authorities to construct a road in the area, nothing has been done so far.

Many remote villages across Telangana and AP villages resort to such makeshift solutions when burdened with lack of accessibility and the weight of helplessness.

Ambulance shortages are felt not just as a logistical shortcoming but also as a representation of the healthcare inequalities that still remain.