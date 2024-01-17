Telangana: CPI-M leader Tammineni Veerabhadram hospitalised

Veerabhadram (69) was shifted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli here from Khammam with ventilator support, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th January 2024 8:52 am IST
CPI(M) state secretary T Veerabhadram.
CPI(M) state secretary T Veerabhadram.

Hyderabad: The CPI-M’s Telangana state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday with heart and kidney dysfunction.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Veerabhadram (69) was shifted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli here from Khammam with ventilator support, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

He is being treated by a multidisciplinary team comprising critical care experts, cardiologists, nephrologists and pulmonologists, it said.

MS Education Academy

“His condition is still critical,” it added.

Veerabhadram has heart dysfunction and abnormality of heartbeat along with kidney dysfunction which has led to fluid accumulation in his lungs, necessitating invasive ventilation, the bulletin said.

He is presently being treated with medicines to improve his blood pressure. Efforts are also being made to remove the fluid from his lungs and treat his abnormal heartbeat, it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th January 2024 8:52 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button