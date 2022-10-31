AP: Man arrested for raping minor in Vishakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested one person within hours of the alleged rape of a minor girl near National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested person has been identified as Sai Kumar (22), accused of allegedly molesting an 11-year-old minor girl near National Highway 16 under Arilova Police Station.

The police recieved an intimation about the incident. Immediately acting on a tip-off, a police team swung into action and arrested the accused within hours through the help of the CCTV footage.

Based on a complaint registered by a woman, the police arrested the accused within two hours of the investigation.

The accused dragged the minor girl into bushes of an isolated place and molested her near National Highway 16, which is connected between Kolkata and Chennai,” Commissioner of Police Srikanth said. The girl reported injuries on her face.

“A woman noticed the victim and informed the police through control room number. Immediately, the police took her to the King George Hospital. Our police team caught the accused and arrested him within two hours of the incident. Now, the minor’s health is stable, and being treated at KGH hospital,” said senior police official Srikanth.