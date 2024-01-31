AP: Man attempts to smother elderly woman for gold chain, held

The police apprehended a man who attempted to murder an elderly woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakpalle and recovered a gold chain weighing 8 tolas, which he had stolen from her.

Two days ago, on Monday, January 29, the accused intruded into the victim’s house and used a towel to choke her. After failing, he snatched her chain and absconded from the place. The entire incident was recorded on a security camera.

"With the help of CCTv footage #Anakapalli police arrested the accused, who attempted to murder an elderly woman, for her #GoldChain, at Gavarapalem, police recovered the gold chain weighing 6.5 tulas, case booked u/s 307, 394 of IPC" :said KV Murali Krishna, SP.#AndhraPradesh https://t.co/kGt074F6vV pic.twitter.com/oI6ldRhJyh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 30, 2024

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the police launched an immediate operation to nab the accused, Govind, who is employed with a cable network operator. He was later arrested.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 and 394 against the accused, police official said.