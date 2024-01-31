AP: Man attempts to smother elderly woman for gold chain, held

on Monday, January 29, the accused intruded into the victim's house and used a towel to choke her

Published: 31st January 2024
AP: Man attempted to smother elderly woman for gold chain, held
The police apprehended a man who attempted to murder an elderly woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakpalle and recovered a gold chain weighing 8 tolas, which he had stolen from her.

Two days ago, on Monday, January 29, the accused intruded into the victim’s house and used a towel to choke her. After failing, he snatched her chain and absconded from the place. The entire incident was recorded on a security camera.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the police launched an immediate operation to nab the accused, Govind, who is employed with a cable network operator. He was later arrested.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 and 394 against the accused, police official said.

