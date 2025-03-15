AP man dies by suicide after drowning 2 sons over ‘poor academics’

Kakinada: A 37-year-old ONGC employee has allegedly killed his two sons for “poor academic performance” and then died by suicide in this district, a police official said on Saturday, March 15.

The accused has been identified as V Chandra Kishore

According to police, the boys were allegedly drowned by their father in a bucket of water around 10 am on Friday as he was disappointed with their academic performance.

“Kishore killed his sons due to their poor academic performance, fearing they would struggle and suffer in a competitive world if they did not excel in their studies. Unable to bear this thought, he took the extreme step,” the official told PTI.

A suicide note was recovered and its contents are being examined, said the official, adding that forensic teams have been deployed while an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances which led to this tragedy.

In a complaint, Kishore’s wife Rani stated that her husband was found hanging in the bedroom while their children were lifeless in a bucket.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.