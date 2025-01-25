Andhra man arrested in Hyderabad for murdering live-in partner

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Shadnagar police in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 25, for murdering his live-in partner. The police recovered gold and silver ornaments belonging to the deceased woman.

The arrested has been identified as Andri Devadas, a native of Nandigama Mandal of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the deceased woman was in a relationship with Devadas. She had met him while he was working as a college warden in Rangareddy district.

The police stated that Devadas had promised to marry her. They were in a live-in relationship that lasted only a few days.

When the woman demanded that Devadas commit to marriage, tensions escalated. She also threatened to file a police complaint if he continued to exploit her physically.

On January 20, Devadas invited her to a lodge in Shadnagar. There, he strangled her with a scarf. After committing the crime, he fled the scene with her ornaments.

Also Read Rs 500 fake notes racket busted in Hyderabad; Rs 5 lakh seized

Arrested man under trial for murder, attempt to murder

The police said that he has been allegedly involved in a murder and an attempt to murder in 2021 and 2024 respectively.

In 2021, Devadas developed a relationship with a woman in Bailuppal village of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. He allegedly murdered her by strangulation after he doubted she was talking to someone else. He had burnt her dead body to destroy evidence and ran away with her gold and silver ornaments.

He was arrested in the case and was sent to Adoni jail for the murder.

Devadas is also wanted in an attempted murder case. In December 2023, he developed a relationship with a married woman. When her husband objected to the relationship, on January 4, 2024, Devadas attempted to murder him with a knife.