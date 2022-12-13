AP: Man gets honey trapped, gets robbed of gold, cash in Tirupati

A Hyderabad-based man was robbed of 75 gms of gold, Rs 20,000 cash, and a mobile phone by a woman at a lodge in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district on Monday.
According to police, the man was travelling in a bus to Tirupati. After getting down at Srikalahasti on Sunday night, he was approached by a woman (in her 30s) and they soon became friends.
The two decided to spend the night at a lodge. The woman took him to a lodge.
The next day, the man woke up realising all his valuables including the gold ornaments and cash was stolen. He soon realised that the woman had mixed sedatives in the prasadam she offered him last night, making him unconscious.
Police have registered a case and investigations are on.