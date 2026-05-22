AP min Lokesh inaugurates SAEL’s 600 MW solar projects in Kadapa

Jammalamadugu: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday inaugurated SAEL Industries Limited’s 600 MW solar power projects in Kadapa district, marking one of the state’s major renewable energy milestones.

Speaking after inaugurating SAEL Industries Limited’s 600 MW solar power projects at T Konduru village, Lokesh described the occasion as more than just the launch of a renewable energy project.

The projects, SAEL Solar MHP1 and SAEL Solar MHP2, were completed in a record 11 months with an investment of nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

“The commissioning of these projects reflects Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to fast-paced industrial growth and clean energy expansion,” Lokesh said.

He said the timely completion reflected the cooperation of local farmers and youth, adding that the project’s success has drawn attention to Jammalamadugu from across the state.

According to the minister, apart from establishing a mega solar park in the region, the government also facilitated investments from companies and projects, including Adani Group, Chinta Green, and Genco–NTPC pumped storage initiatives.

₹3,000 crore invested.

600 MW completed.

Built in a record 11 months.



SAEL’s mega solar project will be inaugurated on May 22 in Rayalaseema.



In Andhra Pradesh, we don’t just break ground. We break records.#ChooseSpeedChooseAP @SAEL_India pic.twitter.com/ZDlVc4r7A3 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 20, 2026

Lokesh credits NDA’s ‘double-engine’ govt

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh’s growth has accelerated with the support of the NDA government, describing the current administration as a “double-engine government” driving rapid development across the state.

He said the state is developing 22 dedicated growth clusters covering sectors such as electronics, green energy, software, drones, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing.

According to Lokesh, modern economies are built through ecosystems, innovation, and specialisation, and Andhra Pradesh is working with the Centre to create globally competitive industrial ecosystems.

He said SAEL’s success was largely due to its ability to work closely with farmers, villagers, labourers, engineers, district officials, and local communities.

The minister also noted that around 760 farmers and their families benefited through long-term land lease agreements linked to the project.

Spread across more than 2,400 acres, the integrated solar facility is expected to reinforce Andhra Pradesh’s standing as an emerging destination for renewable energy investments.

The two 300 MW projects, operated by SAEL Solar MHP1 Private Limited and SAEL Solar MHP2 Private Limited, achieved commercial operations earlier this year.

MHP1 commenced operations on January 30, while MHP2 commenced operations on March 13.

The projects utilise more than 12 lakh TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) bifacial solar modules, most of which were assembled at SAEL’s facilities in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Energy produced to be supplied to national grid

Electricity generated from the projects will be supplied to the national grid under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India.

The projects are expected to reduce nearly 11 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually while contributing to regional economic growth.