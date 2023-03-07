AP: Naidu alleges bogus vote entries by YSRCP in council polls

Amaravati: Former chief minister and national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged people to vote for the party in the ongoing elections for three graduates constituencies in the Legislative Council.

In a teleconference with the party activists, Naidu alleged the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) indulged in irregularities by registering bogus votes.

”Already bogus votes have been identified on a large scale as several non-graduates and many outsiders have been enrolled as voters,” Naidu alleged.

Naidu also asked his party activists to register complaints against bogus voters. “With bogus votes on one side and trying to bribe voters on the other, the YSRCP is planning to win all three seats. We must firmly resist such anti-democratic tendencies of the state government,” Naidu said

Naidu encourages his party activists to intensify their campaign and reach the voters at the grassroots level.