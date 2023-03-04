AP: Naidu’s call to advocates to resist misuse of power by government

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh on Saturday called upon the advocate community to firmly resist the misuse of power by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Thanking advocates who have been bailing out TDP leaders and activists from false cases, Naidu said, “The role played by advocates in every sphere is crucial.”

The former chief minister assured the lawyers that those who firmly stand by the TDP now will be given top priority once the party is back in power.

Naidu said that along with political war, he felt the need to wage a legal fight against the “wicked policies of the YSRCP government”.

“The policy of the TDP always has been that highly educated people should plunge into politics, not the rich,” said the former chief minister

He said, “TDP allotted party tickets to as many as 47 advocates in the elections. Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nakka Ananda Babu, GMC Balayogi, Yerran Naidu and Rajendra Prasad are among several other TDP leaders, who discharged their duties as advocates. Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who was once the TDP legal cell in charge is now a member of Rajya Sabha”.

Stating that he had been a member of the state Legislative Assembly since 1978, Naidu never witnessed this kind of situation in the State.

“The advocates, however, are getting full-time work because of the atrocious rule of YSRCP but other systems have totally collapsed,” he said.

He said that the atrocities of the YSRCP government began with the arrest of TDP state unit president, Atchen Naidu.

“TDP has a record of suppressing extremists, factionists and anti-communal forces. The party activists are now firmly resisting the state government’s barbarity and this is only possible with the help extended by the advocates,” he said.

Stating that suppressing the rowdyism of the state government is not a big deal for TDP, Naidu pledged to pay back all the atrocities with interest once elected to power.

Chandrababu Naidu said that this was the biggest legal meeting that he has convened in his political career.