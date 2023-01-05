AP: Naidu alleges growing discontent among YSRCP MLAs

Kuppam (Chittoor): Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged there is a growing discontentment between the MLAs of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

He was a chief guest for the training program for TDP activists in Kuppam on Thursday. Later, while leading a party review meeting he said that the YSRCP MLAs are coming out openly expressing their dissatisfaction over the state government.

”On the other hand, the TDP public meetings are receiving tremendous response. This is why CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is frustrated,” Naidu stated.

He further said that due to the alleged frustration, CM Jagan is ‘creating problems’ for the TDP with the help of police.

Police deny permission for #ChandrababuNaidu#Chandrababu angrily questioned,

"I am the MLA from #kuppam for 7 terms, how can you prevent me from going to my own house, while ruling #YSRCP chief and CM #YSJagan conducts Road show, Why 2 rules in one state?"#AndhraPradesh #TDP pic.twitter.com/uxklfCufLo — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 4, 2023

“It has become a habit for YSRCP to file cases against our party workers and leaders. We must stand united and face them boldly,” Naidu concluded.