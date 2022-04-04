AP: Naidu’s Kuppam constituency made revenue division by Jagan

Amaravati: Amid the ongoing reorganisation of districts in the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that Kuppam, the constituency of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, will now be a revenue division.

The YSR Congress Party-ruled state government accepted almost all major demands for creation of new revenue divisions, and added 22 new revenue divisions. Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency, Kuppam, has been made a new revenue division after the TDP chief demanded for the same.

“Kuppam was set up as a Revenue Division with the request of the local MLA. Despite being the chief minister for 14 years, he was unable to make his home constituency a revenue decision, and we are today approving his request while taking people’s wishes into consideration,” jibed Jagan Mohan Reddy, while talking about the reorganisation.

On Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the creation of 13 new districts, taking the total number to 26. Earlier there were 13 districts in AP. The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Tirupati.