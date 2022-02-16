AP: Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 52 road projects on Thursday

Hyderabad: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for 52 road projects stretching up to 1381 km tomorrow on Thursday. He will also inaugurate the Benz circle flyover constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 88 crores in Vijayawada.

The estimated cost of the 52 road projects in the state is Rs 21600 crores. Of the total, Rs 13806 crores worth of projects belong to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the rest Rs 7753 crores belong to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The inauguration event is to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium in the city.