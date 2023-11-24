AP official caught taking Rs 40K bribe over minority education scheme

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths apprehended an officer working in the Andhra Pradesh secretariat finance department for demanding and accepting Rs 40,000 as a bribe in connection with processing funds under the ‘Overseas Education for Minorities’ scheme.

The accused Onteddu Nagabhushan Reddy, 42, was arrested in the morning on Friday, November 24 at his office at Gowthami Nagar in the Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

Nagabhushan was caught red-handed after he accepted the bribe amount from Mohammed Nadeem Hussain of Balajinagar, Kurnool.

Nadeem was asked for the amount for processing the release of the scholarship amount for his son, Azamthullah Shariff’s education, under the overseas education scheme (Videsi Vidhyadharana Padhakam).

The amount was recovered from the right side front pocket of the trousers of the accused after Nadeem registered a complaint.